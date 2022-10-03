Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead is without a doubt one of the highly-awaited Bollywood films. Scheduled to release during Christmas 2023, it marks the first-ever collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. So how exactly will this film be? Is it similar to the Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda OG one?

Well, the director in a recent chat has cleared the air and called it a ‘buddy film´ that ‘brings two different schools of action together.’ Read on to know all he had to say about it below.

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Ali Abbas Zafar got candid about the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff-led film. He told the portal, “I have been a fan of action films, I just love that genre. In the current times, action films get a phenomenal response all over the world. I like two hero films and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a buddy film. This genre has it’s own charm.”

Continuing further, Ali Abbas Zafar added that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brings two different schools of action together. Elaborating on the same, he said, “The idea is to showcase different styles of action on screen with two action stars of Indian cinema. I would call my film a culmination of action drama and comedy. The idea is to celebrate both these action stars with a subject which is very relevant and contemporary in today’s time.”

So it is similar to the Amitabh Bachchan-Govinda starrer? To this, the filmmaker replied, “It has nothing to do with the old film but there’s a reason why it’s called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There is a very interesting twist in the film, which may act as an ode to the old Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.”

Revealing he plans to shoot the film extensively in Europe from January, Ali Abbas Zafar added, “I am very excited about this film. It’s a big responsibility. We start in the first week of January and finish in May. We will release next year in December.” Before signing off he added that BMCM is a buddy film, saying, “War was Hrithik v/s Tiger, and here, they are together and not against each other. It’s a very different space. It’s in the zone of cinema we used to see in the 80s – when Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra used to come together. Or even Karan Arjun for that matter. It’s a two-hero film, a buddy film.”

How excited are you to catch Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Let us know in the comments.

