Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are Bollywood’s one of the most loved and famous actor-director jodis. The duo who gave us blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and others were expected to team up and make a comeback with yet another big-scale action drama. Recently rumours began to make headlines when it was reported that the Sultan duo will collaborate for another action drama which will be big-scale action.

It was also reported that for the big actioner the Dabangg Khan will undergo a rigorous physical transformation. However, it looks like there is no truth to these reports and they are mere rumours.

According to the latest media reports, the rumours of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar coming together are untrue. A source has revealed that there’s no truth to the Bigg Boss host giving a nod for the big-scale commercial action drama.

A source close to the development revealed to ETimes, “Contrary to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are not collaborating again. There were rumours about Salman giving his nod for big-scale commercial action drama, which will go on floors next year and release in Eid 2024. However, these are hearsay and there is no truth to these stories.”

Earlier speaking about working with Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar had said that he misses working with him. He had told an entertainment portal that he misses him as he misses spending time with him. He had gone on to add that he also misses the actor’s sense of humour and the way he used to pull Zafar’s leg. He further added that he hasn’t come across a single person who has met him and doesn’t like him.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the pipeline. After wrapping up its shoot, he will begin shooting for No Entry Sequel and gear up for the release of Tiger 3.

