Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is one of the well-known directors in the Indian film industry. He is known for helming films like Awaargi (1990), Aashiqui (1990), Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), and many more. Apart from his films he often made headlines for his controversial comments, relation with his daughter, Pooja Bhatt, and his alleged linkups with younger actresses.

Back in 2005, Pakistani actress Meera made her Bollywood debut with Nazar. The film was helmed by Soni Razdan but was written by the filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The actress had a shocking allegation against the filmmaker for being possessive of her and abusive towards her.

During a conversation with The Times Of India in Karachi, Meera made some shocking revelations against Mahesh Bhatt. She said, “Logon ne bahut kuch likha is bare mein, aur kaha bhi, but main ab chup nahin rahoongi. Aaj main sach bolna chahti hun. It was not my decision to stop doing films, but I was asked to leave India by Maheshji. He did not like my being famous and interacting with other directors. Once we had a fight then he apologized to me. After that Mahesh told me that if I cannot handle your problems now, then it would be better if you go back to Pakistan. I went. But when I wanted to come back, they did not let me come. Now there was no hope left for me to enter Bollywood. He blocked all my paths.”

The Pakistani actress Meera added, “Mujhe laga woh jealous thay mujhse jab main famous ho rahi thi. Woh nahin chahte thay ki main kisi aur director ke saath kaam karun. I got offers from big directors like Ram Gopal Varma, Mani Ratnam, Subhash Ghai, and so on. He didn`t appreciate it at all. He wanted me to only stick to his banner. One night, I had to meet Subhash Ghai at a hotel. Jab maine Maheshji ko kaha, toh woh bahut furious hue aur mujh par bahut chillaye, aur unhone mujhe do teen thappad bhi mare.”

