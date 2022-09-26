Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo appearance in Brahmastra received a massive reception from the audience and fans are now eagerly waiting for his film Pathaan to hit the big screen where they can witness the superstar in a full-fledged action role. Amidst this, a scene from the film reportedly leaked and fans are convinced it is Salman Khan.

Siddharth Anand’s film is one of the much-awaited films wherein King Khan will be performing some gravity-defying stunts. Interestingly, speculations are rife that superstar Salman will have a cameo appearance in the film as ‘Tiger’ Avinash Singh Rathore from his Tiger Zinda Hai franchise.

Social media is abuzz with a picture of what fans think is a leaked scene from Pathaan. The leaked pic shows two men joining hands and several netizens feel that both are Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s hands. A fan even spotted Tiger’s popular black and white scarf on the man on the right.

The user shared a pic from purportedly a leaked scene from Siddharth Anand’s film, and wrote, “Sankyu has deleted the tweet but i have saved the image.. this is #Pathaan X #Tiger scene .. waiting for 1k RTs now .. please do the needful.”

Sankyu has deleted the tweet but i have saved the image.. this is #Pathaan X #Tiger scene .. waiting for 1k RTs now .. please do the needful pic.twitter.com/2cmEl52J00 — We, the people (@Babumoshayi_) September 25, 2022

Soon after a fan commented, “The most-touted #Tiger x #Pathaan crossover, where-in @BeingSalmanKhan is single-handedly holding up his son’s hand and that Tiger’s Scarf is enough to dominate Pathaan alone,” while another fan wrote, “#Pathaan × #Tiger will be bonfire.”

Previously, superstar Shah Rukh Khan confirmed Salman’s cameo appearance as a RAW agent in Pathaan. During an Instagram live chat with the fans, the superstar said, “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full-fledged film together, apart from one (Karan Arjun), which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film.”

