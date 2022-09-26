Kamaal R Khan aka KRK has definitely mellowed down a bit but is refusing to stop completely taking digs at Bollywood. A few days back, he surprised one and all by informing his followers that he isn’t reviewing Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. Post that, he is taking some indirect jibes at Bollywood people and making some serious revelations. Keep reading to know Kamaal’s latest revelation.

Kamaal‘s latest tweet comes in regard to him being jailed recently when he arrived in Mumbai. For the unversed, the self-proclaimed critic was sent behind the bars due to his derogatory remarks against the late Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Also, he was charged with a molestation case by an actress-model. Ever since Kamaal walked free, he has been taking jibes without mentioning direct names.

Now, in the latest tweet, KRK claims that fake cases were filed against him and powerful people from Bollywood had left him with just two choices. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I was having only 2 choices. 1) Leave Mumbai forever. 2) Stop reviewing films. So I did choose 2nd one. Because Bollywood people are having enough political support in Mumbai to file fake cases against me.”

Have a look at the tweet below:

I was having only 2 choices.

1) Leave Mumbai forever.

2) Stop reviewing films.

So I did choose 2nd one. Because Bollywood people are having enough political support in Mumbai to file fake cases against me. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 26, 2022

Has KRK once again taken a dig at Karan Johar? Let’s wait for what’s next in the store.

Meanwhile, a day before yesterday, KRK took to his Twitter handle to announce his retirement from reviewing movies adding that Vikram Vedha will be the last film. “I quit. #VikramVedha is the last film, I will review. Thank you all for trusting my reviews n making me the biggest critic in the history of Bollywood. Thanks to all the Bollywood ppl also for not accepting me as a critic but filing so many cases against me to stop my reviews,” he had written.

