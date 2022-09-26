Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday. The trailer released a few weeks back has pumped up movie lovers and there’s excitement in the air. But is this excitement getting translated to numbers at the box office? Let’s find it out by taking a look at the advance booking for day 1.

For the unversed, the advance booking for VV started on Saturday. This year, almost every Bollywood film is kickstarting its advance ticket booking 6-7 days before the release, which is actually a good sign. This step has indeed helped VV as a decent start has been recorded so far with the audience getting more time to select their venues and show timings.

Speaking about the day 1 response so far, Vikram Vedha has accumulated 45 lakhs through advance booking across the country. It’s a decent enough start and from hereon, the film needs to pace it up and the bare minimum expectation would be to surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘s 6.70 crores gross in advance booking for opening day.

The makers of Vikram Vedha have opted for balanced ticket rates unlike some of the recent Bollywood and South dubbed biggies. This strategy will help in attracting more footfall in the coming days. Also, as the trailer of the film gives a mass entertainer feel with lots of powerful dialogues and action, single screens, where full-fledged bookings are yet to open, will play a major role in overall footfalls.

Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. It is slated to release on 30th September 2022.

