Kamaal R Khan has had a tough few days after he was put in jail over his ill remarks on Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor last year. He took to his Twitter account and even revealed losing 10 kgs in just 10 days. KRK was expected to tone down his remarks but has already targeted Brahmastra. He is now wishing to review Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan led Vikram Vedha but has a condition. Scroll below for all the details!

It was just yesterday when Kamaal R Khan declared Brahmastra a box office failure. The movie is being highly criticized for its poor dialogue and romance but what’s surprising is that the footfall continues to pour into theatres. Furthermore, the self-proclaimed critic hoped that Karan Johar doesn’t blame him this time as he didn’t review the film.

In a new tweet, KRK expressed his wish to review Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan led Vikram Vedha. He wrote, “I will definitely review film #VikramVedha if Bollywood people won’t put me in jail again before the release of the film.”

Take a look at the tweet shared by KRK below:

I will definitely review film #VikramVedha if Bollywood people won’t put me in jail again before the release of the film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 17, 2022

In a previous tweet, Kamaal R Khan clarified that Karan Johar was not behind his arrest. He further on added that neither Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan nor Aamir Khan got him behind the bars. Many speculated if he indirectly was blaming Salman Khan and began bombarding the comment section with questions.

Meanwhile, Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayathri and is a remake of the Tamil film by the same name. The original starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in leading roles.

