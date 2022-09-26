Casting couch is the ugly side of the entertainment industry that most would often remain tight-lipped about. But now whether it is Ankita Lokhande or Divyanka Tripathi, celebrities are opening up about their experiences and creating awareness amid the budding stars. Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actress Ratan Rajput has recalled the time a producer indirectly asked her to sleep with him for work. Scroll below for all the details.

Ratan rose to fame with her performance as Laali in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She later even participated in Bigg Boss 7 but her acting career remained short-lived as she took time off to cope with the passing away of her father. It was during the pandemic that the actress began a YouTube channel and has been entertaining her fans through that medium ever since.

Ratan Rajput in one of her YouTube Vlogs revealed her casting couch experience as she said, “It was 14 years ago today. I had just moved to Mumbai. There was a 60-65-year-old man. He insulted me. Said, Look at your hair, look at your skin, how they are dressed. You have to change your entire look. You need a complete makeover, it will cost around 2 to 2.5 lakh rupees to get all this done. But why should I spend money on you? If you want me to spend money on you, you have to make me your godfather. You have to be my friend.”

Ratan Rajput continued, “I was surprised to hear such things. I told him that you will be equal to my father’s age, how can I be friends with you? Yes, I respect you. I will do as you say. Listen to my words. After that, the man got angry with me. And he started saying that I will not do anything for free, here only friendship happens. If you want to enter the acting world then stop all this drama. Be a little smart.”

It was then that he said something so shocking that left Ratan in disbelief. “When I told that person that you are my father’s age, he got angry and started saying – ‘Listen. If my daughter also became an actress, I would have slept with her too…I was shocked to hear this. I left as soon as I could. The man didn’t do anything to me, but his words had a bad effect. I didn’t meet anyone for a month,” she revealed.

Ratan Rajput even revealed that she would slap a shoe on that producer’s face if she would see him today. The incident left her in trauma and for as long as a month, she didn’t meet anyone. The actress even revealed never trying for a film after that.

