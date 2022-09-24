Uorfi Javed has now become a very popular name in the entertainment industry and there’s no denying that. In fact, Ranveer Singh complemented her style at Koffee With Karan and well, we love her sartorial fashion choices too. Now, Uorfi has shared a new fashionable video on her official Instagram handle, where she’s wearing a blingy helmet covering her face and shimmery mirror work covering only her b**bs and netizens are comparing her with businessman Raj Kundra. Scroll below to watch the video.

Uorfi never misses an opportunity to make headlines and especially when it comes to her fashion sense. One of the reasons why we absolutely love her style is because of how confidently she carries herself and shines through everything. Neither people’s opinion nor the trolls, there’s nothing that affects her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about her latest look, Uorfi Javed has donned a silver mirror-work made helmet and has covered her front face with it. She has used the same mirror-work to cover her b**bs going topless on her Instagram.

Uorfi Javed shared the video with a caption that read, “Dard e disco !! Isme kya make up hair credits du 😛”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Reacting to Uorfi’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Oye… Raj Kundra 😂” Another user commented, “Sunny leoni ko bhi maaf kr ri 😂😂” A third user commented, “3.5 million followers hone ke bawajood bhi madam ko kapde lete nahi aate 😂😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Raj Kundra be like : – esa wala mask apun ko bhi chahiye 😂😂😂❤️”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to Uorfi Javed’s latest mirror work look and comparing it with Raj Kundra? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Exclusive! “Karan Kundrra Is Tejasswi Prakash’s Lucky Charm, But Ego Clashes May Create Issues In Their Marriage” Astrologer Predicts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram