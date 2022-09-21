For a year now, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been in the news for some wrong reasons. The star husband landed in controversy when his name in a po*nography case popped up and was sent to judicial custody. However after spending a few days behind bars, he was released on bail in September last year.

Later, the star husband and businessman had cleared the air saying has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content in his life.

Now a year later, Raj Kundra has made a hard-hitting comeback to social media. On completing a year of being released from jail, he has taken to Twitter to call out his haters while thanking them. Taking to Twitter Raj Kundra shared his photo hiding his face behind a mask, which has “If you don’t know the whole story..shut up!!” written on it”.

He wrote in the Tweet, ““One Year Today released from #ArthurRoad. It’s a matter of time Justice will be served! The truth will be out soon! Thank you well wishers and a bigger thank you to the trollers you make me stronger #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers.”

Earlier in a statement, released on social media, Raj Kundra had stated, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is sub judice so I can not elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail.”

Further speaking about the trolling, negativity and toxicity, Raj Kundra had said, “The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on his Tweet?

