Shilpa Shetty is slowly and steadily getting back to work after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest last month in connection to distributing and producing pornographic material. Post Kundra’s arrest, there were speculations that the two might part ways, however, the actress hasn’t spoken about it yet, similarly back in 2016, the husband and wife were in news due to the rumors about their divorce, back then Shilpa was quick to deny them.

Recently, the actress made her grand comeback on Super Dancer Chapter 4, the Hungama 2 actress welcomed lord Ganesh at her residence, and she’s also looking out for work to keep herself busy amid her husband’s judicial custody.

In an interview with Times of India, Shilpa Shetty had slammed every report that speculated about her and Raj’s divorce, she said, “Why would there be a problem? You are mad or what? I love my husband. He is my soulmate, touchwood! I think because I kept quiet, it was blown out of proportion. I am not one of those who really believe that I need to clarify anything to anyone. Unless it is something that I just feel is uncalled for. I always believe ‘agar maine isse zyaada importance diya toh aur bada ho jayega’. That’s the reason I kept quiet and I suddenly saw it snowballing. I even called my PR, who is a very old friend of mine, and I said what the hell is happening, you will have to stop this now, it’s really irritating me.”

Due to the ongoing controversy, Shilpa Shetty is trying her level best to be positive; she was even spotted with her one-year-old daughter, Samisha. As she welcomed Lord Ganesh on Wednesday, trollers were quick to attack her, saying, “Pati ko toh aane do,” while others called her ‘shameless’ just for being herself.

Now it seems whatever she does and says will be taken in a different way by online haters and trollers. However, the criticism never seemed to affect her as she comes back stronger in every situation.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty had released a statement, saying she has full faith in ‘Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary,’ she wrote, “I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

