Actor Sanjay Dutt will be the special guest on the weekend episodes of ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’.

To mark the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sanjay Dutt will be entering the show with a Ganpati idol. The contestants will be seen performing on some of his most famous chartbuster hits taking him down memory lane.

Obliging cute requests from contestants, Sanjay will be seen taking the stage. From climbing the ‘seedi’ (stairs) to teaching the judges – Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur, Sanjay is all set to rock the stage. On one side he will be seen dancing with Shilpa Shetty, on the other side he can be seen doing some entertaining acts with the contestants.

Additionally, this weekend there will also be an announcement of Super 10 contestants who will go ahead as the competition progresses. Who from among the 13 contestants will be a part of Super 10?

Meanwhile, “Mast Mast…” actress Raveena Tandon will be the special guest on ‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’s ‘Raveena Special’ episode to air on Saturday.

Contestant Soumit and his guru Vaibhav will perform a hilarious act based on one of Raveena’s most popular songs, “Tu Cheez Badhi Hai Mast” where the duo will pull off a comic routine depicting a ‘mouse’ and ‘cheese’ scenario.

Highly impressed with the act, Raveena Tandon said: “This is the first time I’ve ever seen such a sweet performance. I was just stating this a while ago that I’ve seen this song performed by so many people…”

“But this act was one-of-a-kind, and I loved it.”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is one of the other regular judges on the show, was amazed by the act. She said, “I think concept plays an important role when you are performing on the stage and you guys maintained the concept throughout your act.”

“Also, the way Soumit carried his character of ‘cheese’, I must say, Soumit you are amazing. This act is too much above super.”

After the performances, all the boys challenged the girls for a spoon race to decide whether the boys were better or the girls. Anshika Rajput won the race and the boys again lost the battle.

‘Super Dancer – Chapter 4’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

