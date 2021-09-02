Advertisement

This weekend’s episodes of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ will have Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon for the ‘Raveena Special’ episode and ace choreographer and director Farah Khan for the ‘Guru Shishya Special’ celebrating Teacher’s Day.

Though show is judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur but this time for a change Anurag Basu won’t be there among the judges.

One of the contestants Neerja with guru Bhawna will be presenting an act on the famous track, ‘Yeh Raat’ from the movie ‘Aks’ featuring Raveena. Looking at their choreography Raveena was impressed and complimented their dance moves.

She said: “I really liked the concept that you guys chose. Neerja performed this act so cutely and the overall dance was very powerful; every step had a lot of energy. This is not a very fast paced song, so it is very important to hold your step on every beat and Neerja did it beautifully at such a young age.”

Raveena further revealed her experience of shooting for the song. “When I was shooting for this song, Raju Sundram was the choreographer. Till that time, I had done a lot of fast paced songs but when I reached home after completing shooting for this song literally, I had bruises on my knees and arms because this song required a lot of energy.”

In a special moment, Raveena Tandon brings in a special gift for Neerja, she said: “I have seen many people bless Neerja. Today I have brought a special bracelet for you after which there will be no need to repel an evil eye.”

‘Super Dancer: Chapter 4’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

