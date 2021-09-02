Sidharth Shukla Death: Shehnaaz Gill Is Not Fine Says Her Father & Informs When Is He Meeting Her

Advertisement

When we thought 2021 won’t be anything like 2020, we got served with the saddest news of Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passing away. At 40, according to the reports Shukla faced a major cardiac arrest this morning. He was soon rushed to Cooper Hospital but unfortunately was declared dead on arrival.

Sidharth made headlines multiple times for his inseparable bond with his Bigg Boss 13 co-participant Shehnaaz Gill. Their lovely chemistry was adored by millions of their fans worldwide. Sidharth fans call themselves as ‘Sidhearts’ on social media and this is indeed a tough time for them as well.

Many on social media are also concerned about Shehnaaz Gill and how she’ll take this death being so close to Sidharth Shukla. Folks down at Spotboye contacted Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh. He humbly answered the call and was sounding emotional. He said, “I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened.”

In the same report, he also addressed whether or not he has got the chance to speak to his daughter Shehnaaz. He added, “I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later.”

Recently, in an ETimes interview, Vindu Dara Singh also opened about how Sidharth was the only one who he felt could’ve beaten him on the show. He had said, “Throughout these seasons, I would feel there was no one who could defeat me in the show until Sidharth Shukla came in season 13. Sidharth Shukla is something else and I feel if somebody could defeat me it would be him.”

Gone too soon, Sidharth Shukla! May your soul rest in peace.

