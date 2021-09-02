Advertisement

This morning fans across the nation were left in shock when news of Sidharth Shukla’s untimely and shocking death made the headlines. The actor, who became a household name after featuring in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss (as a contestant, mentor and host), passed away today, Thursday, September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack.

While we are still letting the news sink in, we contacted his Bigg Boss 13 co-housemate Madhurima Tuli. During an exclusive conversation with us, she spoke about how shocked she is hearing this news and even recalled memories she shares with him. Read on.

Madhurima Tuli, who stayed in the Bigg Boss 13 with late Sidharth Shukla, opens up about the actor’s shocking demise. Talking to Koimoi, she said, “It was very, very shocking (to hear about his demise). It was difficult to sink in. Me and my family are going through such a hard time, I can imagine what his family must be going through. My prays and condolences to his family, his mother and all his loved ones. Honestly, it’s just difficult to believe. I mean it’s very, very shocking and sad. He was a great guy.”

Recalling fond memories she shares with Sidharth Shukla, Madhurima Tuli said, “In the show, I have a lot of memories, we’ve had some great fun banters together. I think I’m going to cherish that forever. He was a great guy, an amazing human being, an amazing actor and… Gone too soon.”

Sidharth Shukla, who recently starred in the Alt Balaji-MX Player web series Broken But Beautiful 3, is survived by a mother and two sisters. The actor was seen with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill in the recent episodes of Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.

May his soul rest in peace.

