If there’s one couple that trends every alternate day, it is SidNaaz. Yes, both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill enjoy a massive fan following individually and as a couple. Their fan clubs are often at war with each other and recently, a fan club spoke ill about the Punjabi beauty. Now Sidharth has penned a heartfelt note for Shehnaaz asking his fans not to demean her. Scroll below to read more details.

Sidharth and Shenaaz first met in Bigg Boss 13 house and their chemistry was so undeniably strong that in no time the two had fallen for each other.

Slamming a fan club, Sidharth Shukla tweeted in support of Shehnaaz Gill and wrote, “Please you don’t need to shame her … it’s not her fault it’s some ppl from that FD …she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have … let’s just be civil and make this place better … so that we can enjoy and learn from each other … makes sense .. (sic)”.

Please you don’t need to shame her … it’s not her fault it’s some ppl from that FD …she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have … let’s just be civil and make this place better … so that we can enjoy and learn from each other … makes sense .. 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 25, 2021

Sidharth Shukla also apologised to her female fans after a few fan clubs tried to demean them and he tweeted, “That’s disgusting… sorry guys you have to go through all this because of me …”

Is it decent language?Continuously speaking rubbish & many are liking these instead of stopping them.If #SidHearts started like that,then tl must've flooded with curse 4 them.Their day starts with abuse &ends with curse 4 others.

May God protect their parents from them..That's it pic.twitter.com/dKicKckTMs — Twinkle Sidhearts (@JhumeTahamina) August 24, 2021

A female fan called Sidharth ‘selectively blind’ and tweeted, “I know, all celebrities need fans for their careers to flourish. But always being selectively blind towards a particular section is not right . If you take stand for your fans , have guts to take stand against them when they cross all lines of trolling and morphing (sic)”

Responding to this claim, Sidharth Shukla wrote, “Well first check if I have or I haven’t …. Clearly I am not selectively blind … and please don’t teach me … teach your friends thank you (sic)”

I know, all celebrities need fans for their careers to flourish.

But always being selectively blind towards a particular section is not right . If you take stand for your fans , have guts to take stand against them when they cross all lines of trolling and morphing. — megha_shehnaazian✨ (@onlysanamatter1) August 25, 2021

What are your thoughts on Sidharth Shukla coming out in support of Shehnaaz Gill in such a sweet way? Tell us in the comments below.

