Following the arrest of Raj Kundra in a case related to the creation and distribution of p*rnographic content, Shilpa Shetty maintained a low profile for a month. The actress recently returned to the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Shilpa is one of the three judges of the reality show. The other two being filmmaker Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapur. Reports claimed that the actress got emotional on the sets after the team had a warm welcome for her. While it was completely her decision to return to the sets, she had a pre-condition before coming to the sets. Scroll down to know what it is.

SpotboyE report quoted a source as saying, “Shilpa was very much on board. There was no plan of asking her to leave. It was her choice to stay away from shooting after whatever happened (Shetty’s husband was arrested on July 19). When she informed us that she won’t be coming we made alternative arrangements. It was up to her to return whenever she thought was the right time. And now we’re happy to have her back.”

The source also mentioned a pre-condition that Shilpa Shetty Kundra had before her return to the show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Her only condition was “No controversial questions.”

Previous reports revealed that Shilpa Shetty Kundra had a breakdown moment as she received a very warm welcome from the team of Super Dancer Chapter 4. An unnamed source said to the Times of India, “The makers had been in constant touch with her and only recently she decided that she was ready to make a comeback. Shilpa wants to get back to work not just for her kids and family but also for her own sanity. She was welcomed warmly by the Super Dancer team, which made her quite emotional”.

Shilpa‘s return to the show also boosted the show’s TRP rates.

