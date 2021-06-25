Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared some Friday wisdom on social media along with a stunning video featuring her in a bright yellow ensemble.
Shilpa posted a boomerang video on Instagram that shows her twirling in a layered yellow floor-sweeping dress. She paired it with an emerald neckpiece.
“We all need a little bit of fire to keep us going,” Shilpa Shetty wrote as the caption.
Meanwhile, the actress’ family recovered from Covid 19 recently and she resumed her position as a judge on the reality show “Super Dancer: Chapter 4”.
Shilpa Shetty is also set to return to the big screen for the first time in 17 years with the films “Nikamma” and “Hungama 2”.
Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra says the one thing she has learnt from the ups and downs of her life is that positivity has to be a choice. Shilpa posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday featuring a yoga pose with a quote by Aristotle Onassis, to drive home her point.
“The one thing that I have learnt from the ups and downs of my life is that positivity has to be a choice that we make every day. This is true especially when we are at our lowest,” she wrote.
She added: “A positive mindset and attitude can lead us halfway through a battle to victory. Never give in to negative thoughts or people’s perceptions of yourself. Keep doing what you need to do, give it your best, and have faith in what is to unfold and yourself.”
“Even if it doesn’t go your way temporarily, you will see things shaping up in unexpected ways in the future; because in life… Everything happens for the best.”
