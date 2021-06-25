Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media on Friday for some fitness inspiration. The early riser shared a dance video of him learning Ginga Capoeira from his trainer in the wee hours of the day.

“Rise and learn. #Ginga #Capoeira #6am@mustafa_thebull_ahmed,” Vicky wrote on Instagram.

Ginga Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial art that combines dance, music and acrobatics. Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s video here:

Vicky Kaushal was seen diligently dancing on slow African beats in his gym. He was dressed in perfect gym wear, a grey T-shirt, white shorts, white shoes and his signature cap.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled “Sam Bahadur”. He also has the titular role in Shoojit Sircar’s biopic of Udham Singh, titled “Sardar Usham Singh”. His other upcoming film is the comedy-drama “Mr Lele”.

Meanwhile recently, meme makers had a field day throughout as they flooded social media with memes featuring B-Town’s rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The hashtags #KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal started trending on Twitter after memes featuring the two actors started doing the rounds, with fans talking about their rumoured relationship. While some of the memes are hilarious, some are romantic.

