Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur released on this day 9 years ago. This two-part film, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in pivotal roles, also starred another Bollywood star – though it was more of a blink and miss cameo. Any guesses who? Well, we are talking about the Uri star, Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky, before it making it big in front of the camera, was an assistant director. For this film, he was on board as an AD, while his father, Sham Kaushal, was the action director. It is often seen that assistant directors also feature in films to fill up the frame alongside the extras hired, and the same was true here. Read on to know about Vicky’s ‘cameo’ below.

In a chat with Midday, Vicky Kaushal spoke about his blink and miss appearance in Gangs of Wasseypur. He said, “It’s the scene where Nagma Khatoon (Richa Chadha) goes to a brothel. Last minute, everyone (junior artistes) that we’d rounded up in Benares refused to participate in that scene, once they realized it’s a brothel. The entire direction team stood-in for them.”

Continuing further about this Gangs of Wasseypur scene, Vicky Kaushal said, “I’m that silhouette you see behind the window-grille, overacting karte hue, when Nagma Khatoon is cursing Sardar Khan (Manoj Bajpayee)! That was the first time I faced a camera.”

Well, check out the scene he is talking about here, and let us know in the comments if you spotted Vicky in it.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen playing the titular role in Sardar Udham Singh. He will also star as Sam Manekshaw in the film Sam Bahadur.

