Himesh Reshammiya is one of the most successful singers in Bollywood today. But the actor-musician witnessed a lot of harsh comments in his career. From being accused of getting work because of Salman Khan to singing from his nose, he’s overcome it all, and how! The music director is currently hosting Indian Idol 12 as a judge.

There was a time when awards functions and similar events attracted the glitz and glam of showbiz. Today, all of that seems to be a far-fetched dream and everything is mostly virtual. During an award show in 2006, Himesh was awarded the Best Playback singer (male).

The award show was hosted by Karan Johar and Bollywood actor Zayed Khan. Both the hosts took sly digs while introducing the category. KJo said, “Har gaane ka remix banta hai, fir uss remix ka remix banta hai. Fir uss version ka ek lounge version banta hai, fir uss lounge version ka club version banta hai hai (Every song is remixed today. A remix of the remix follows, then a lounge version is released, then a club version is made) and then Bappi (Lehri) da sues us for tampering with the original composition. Well done Bappi da.”

One could witness Himesh Reshammiya in the audience and he clearly wasn’t pleased. Adding to Karan Johar’s comment, Zayed Khan said, “Another idea (that) has become popular (is) the use of hatke, alag (different) voices. But when all else fails, music directors khud mic pakadke gaate hai (directors themselves hold the microphone and start singing).”

The nominees were announced post the statements and it included Shaan, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan amongst others. The award was won by Himesh Reshammiya for Aashiq Banaya Apne.

But when Himesh came to the stage, he wasn’t happy. He took the mic and said, “Many allegations have been made against me. I’ll clear them next year, confirmed.”

