The Shahid Kapoor-starrer musical blockbuster Kabir Singh was released on 21st June in 2019. The film’s female lead Kiara Advani took to social media on Monday to share an Instagram Story marking the occasion.

“June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever. Major Missing #2YearsofKabirSingh,” she wrote.

Incidentally, Kiara Advani’s debut film Fugly was also a June release. The film released on June 13 in 2014.

Importantly, Lust Stories, the OTT-released anthology that won her much acclaim had dropped on June 15 in 2018.

Kiara was last seen in the comedy film Indoo Ki Jawaani where she features alongside Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.

Kiara’s upcoming roster includes “Shershaah”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2“, “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” and “Mr Lele”.

