Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. However, the film experienced multiple delays in its shooting schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the film faces yet another roadblock.

Advertisement

After the Maharashtra government hinted at yet another imminent lockdown in the view of COVID-19 second wave, director Anees Bazmee fears that the film’s shoot will once again come to a halt. Scroll down to know what he said.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Mid-day, the filmmaker revealed that he will wait and watch and then discuss it with his team. He said, “I am waiting because there are reports of the lockdown being extended, and rumours of a complete lockdown in Mumbai. So, we are unable to plan anything. Kartik is so kind. He has told us, ‘Whenever you decide to shoot, I am ready.’ All actors involved have been cooperative.”

Anees Bazmee also spoke about the loss the producers would suffer should the team build the sets now. However, the producers will wait for now and make a decision. He said, “Now, we’ll have to rebuild it before we resume shooting. But if the lockdown [is imposed] after our set is ready, it will be a heavy loss for the producers, so we might as well wait it out.”

The filmmaker further said that they have to shoot at a haveli that couldn’t get finished last March because of the pandemic. Now the team will have to go back to Lucknow for a 10-day stint.

For unversed, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to 2007 hit comedy. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Now apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara, Tabu will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was originally scheduled to release on July 31, 2020. While no release date has been announced yet, considering the ongoing situation it might even extend till 2022.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Actor Govind Namdev Wants To Play Hitler Someday, Says “I Like The Complexity Of His Character”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube