Rahul Dravid, who is well known as The Wall, is considered to be one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. The former skipper recently showed a different side of his personality in the latest commercial and Virendra Sehwag has something to say about it.

In the recent commercial, Dravid was seen in an ‘angry mood’. The ‘Indiranagar ka goonda’ has been trending on Twitter for the past few days. Several netizens praised them for acting and showing a different side of his personality. His ‘angry mood’ came as a surprise for many as he always had a calm demeanour with great mental fortitude.

Rahul Dravid had rarely lost his cool. Virendra Sehwag recalls one such incident where the former Indian captain got angry with MS Dhoni, who was a newcomer then. Sehwag was surprised to see Dravid using a ‘storm of ‘English words. He also revealed Dhoni told him that he did not want to be scolded again by Dravid.

During a conversation with hosts Samir Kocchar and Ashish Nehra in a Cricbuzz video, Sehwag said, “I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan, and MS Dhoni had been a newcomer, he played a shot and got caught at point. Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. ‘That’s the way you play? You should finish the game.’ I was myself taken aback by the storm of English words used from Dravid, although I didn’t understand half of it.”

Virendra Sehwag further said, “When MS batted the next time, I could see he was not hitting too many shots. I went and asked him what was wrong. He said he did not want to be scolded by Dravid again. I will finish quietly and go back.”

