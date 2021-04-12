While big-ticket Bollywood films are postponing the release dates, down South is literally slaying the box office game. After Master, it’s Pawal Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab which is minting magic at ticket windows. After taking an unexpected start, the film has enjoyed an amazing run during the weekend.

For the unversed, Vakeel Saab raked in 38 crores on opening day and 17 crores on day 2 i.e. Saturday. The drop is understood after such an unexpected thunderous start. With critics’ review not much in favour, the need of the hour for the film was to maintain a steady pace on day 3 i.e. Sunday by staying on similar lines of that of Saturday or at least maintaining a steady pace with a minimal drop. And guess what, exactly the same thing has happened.

As per trade estimates, Vakeel Saab has earned 16.50 to 18 crores on Sunday. The collections might end up witnessing a slight growth as compared to day 2, and one needs to wait for the final collections to come in. Taking into consideration day 3 estimates, the film stands at a grand total of 71.50 to 73 crores.

The film is expected to reach the 100 crore mark within the next 3 days.

The film is an official Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu led Pink. It’s directed by Venu Sriram and features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan in key roles.

Meanwhile, even during the current phase of the pandemic, the audience down south has given an excellent response to Hollywood release Godzilla vs Kong, Master and others. But what happened recently was something very bad. A few days back, during the trailer launch of Vakeel Saab in Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), excitement was so high that the fans created a ruckus in the cinema hall. The videos of the incident went viral on Twitter.

