The pandemic seems to be over for people in South India even though the rest of the part continues to suffer badly. The cine-goers in the region have bounced back in a big way and we have seen it when Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi’s Master released in January. The film took a monstrous start.

In fact, even during the current phase of the pandemic, the audience down south has given an excellent response to Hollywood release Godzilla vs Kong. But what happened recently is something very bad.

It was the trailer launch of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Vakeel Saab in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The excitement was so high that the fans created a ruckus in the cinema hall. The videos from the incident are now going viral on Twitter and they make for a disturbing watch. Have a look:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's movie, yesterday pic.twitter.com/MjNrpxto1d — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

Earlier in September, three fans of Pawan Kalyan died due to electrocution while erecting a banner to celebrate the South giant’s birthday. The saddening incident took place in Andra Pradesh.

The accident occurred when the banner they were erecting came in contact with a live wire in the Shantipuram area in the Chittoor district. Out of the six fans that were putting up the banner, the deceased three were 30-year-old Somasekhar, his brother 32-year-old Rajendra and their friend 28-year-old Arunachalam, as per a The News Minute report. The report also says that the police has filed a case for death due to electrocution under Section 174 of the CrPC and are investigating the case.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party has offered condolences and also announced a sum of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the dead each.

Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu in lead. In November, Pawan Kalyan travelled in the Hyderabad Metro for the shoot of the film.

Accompanied by producer Dil Raju, the Jana Sena leader boarded the train at Madhapur Metro Station for Miyapur to participate in the shooting of his upcoming movie. According to Jana Sena leaders, Pawan Kalyan followed the process of metro station checking and entry system as per COVID-19 regulations.

