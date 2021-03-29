Prabhas is one of the popular and biggest stars in the Indian film industry. He is one of the highest-paid actors and has several cars in his collection. Now the actor seemingly bought a new car and pictures it arriving at the actor’s premises have made it to the Internet.

After recent reports revealed that the Baahubali star has purchased a brand new Lamborghini Aventador worth 6 crores, fans on Twitter began fawning over the new achievement unlocked by the actor. Twitter is inundated with pictures of the actor and his orange coloured swanky car.

One fan wrote, “#Prabhas said in Abhimani show he gifted the car to his dad on his last birthday. Today is his dad’s birthday and he purchased a Lamborghini. What a soulful connection. These ethics, values and connection is missed in today’s generation. So much to learn from him. God of Humanity.”

While another user wrote on Twitter, “New chariot for the King #Prabhas #PrabhasEra #PrabhasGirlsFC.” Another fan shared photos of Prabhas posing with his new car. The tweet read, Rebel Star #Prabhas With His New Car At His Home in Hyderabad.”

Check out some of the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen in several films. He will be seen in the romantic film Radhe Shyam where he is paired opposite Pooja Hegde. The film which is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar will be released on July 30, 2021. The Saaho actor will also be seen in Nag Ashwin directorial in which he will be co-starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

