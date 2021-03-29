Actress Rubina Dilaik posted pictures with a happy vibe as she enjoyed her Sunday with friends.

Advertisement

The “Bigg Boss 14” winner was clicked by husband Abhinav Shukla as she merrily posed with actor friends Tina Darira Kuwajerwala, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and others.

Rubina Dilaik captioned the images on her Instagram account as: “Sometimes all you need is Friends… a hearty laugh and him @ashukla09 capturing those moments.”

Rubina Dilaik has resumed work after her Bigg Boss win. She will be seen reprising her role of Saumya in the daily Show “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki” after two years.

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2: Has Prakash Raj Replaced Anant Nag In The Yash Starrer? Director Prashanth Neel Answers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube