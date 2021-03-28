Born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, Thalapathy Vijay is one of the top actors in the Tamil film industry. Throughout his career, he has worked in several romantic, high-action films that we can watch time and time again.

Today, we bring you some of his top, damakerdaar performances that are sure to make you feel energetic and drive any Monday blues before they can even form. From Pokkiri & Theri to Thuppakki & Master, check out the Thalapthy Vijay’s movies that made it to our list.

Pokkiri

Released in 2007, Pokkiri stars Vijay as Thamizh, a violent thug who turns out to be an undercover IPS office trying to eliminate corruption in the country. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is based on the Telugu film Pokiri. It is a wholesome entertainer filled with iconic punchlines, humour, great actors and a plot with a seethi worthy twist.

Also starring Asin Thottumkal as the Thalapathy’s love interest and Prakash Raj as Ali Bhai – the antagonist, the film earned close to Rs 44 crore.

Kaththi

Directed by A. R. Murugadoss, Kaththi released in 2014 and is an action thriller wherein Vijay plays dual roles. While one character is that of an escaped prisoner, Kathiresan, the other is the absolute opposite of a civilian named Jeeva. This fast-paced entertainer sees Kathiresan adopt Jeeva’s identity after his demise and soon start reforming. His acting as both characters is sure to keep you hooked from the film moment he is seen on screen.

Also starring Samantha Akkineni and Neil Nitin Mukesh in significant roles, the Thalapathy starrer collected over Rs 130 crore at the box office.

Theri

In this 2016 action-thriller, the actor essayed the two roles – D.C.P. Vijay Kumar and a baker named Joseph Kuruvilla. The Atlee directorial follows his journey from being a feared cop to living a low-key, action-free life with his daughter and then resuming his identity as a cop (only to criminal and not the public) to eradicate evil.

You are sure to fall in love with him – if you aren’t already.

Also starring Amy Jackson, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rajendran, J. Mahendran and more, this Thalapathy starrer earned over Rs 160 crore at the box office.

Ghilli

Released in 2004, this romantic action-thriller, the Dharani directorial, is a remake of the Telugu hit, Okkadu and has a unique story. It follows a kabaddi player, Velu, who rescues Dhanalakshmi (Trisha)from the grip of a notorious leader, Muthupandi (Prakash Raj), who is insistent on forcefully marrying her.

This entertainer is the perfect blend of a gripping screenplay, beautiful music, action sequences and amazing action. The Thalapathy starrer film emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2004.

Thuppakki

Released in 2012, this AR Murugadoss directorial features Vijay as Jagadish Dhanapal, an Indian army captain who sets out to decimate a terrorist sleeper cell that plans to lay waste to the nation. Thuppakki has a strong story-line and is sure to evoke feelings of patriotism in you.

With powerful performances, fast-paced action sequences and an exciting script, you are sure to fall in love. The movie went on to collect Rs 130 crore at the box office.

And finally, his most recent release, Master

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this 2021 action thriller film was the most-awaited film in coronavirus times. Also stars Vijay Sethupathi as Bhavani, a notorious gangster; it saw Vijay essay the role of John “J.D.” Durairaj, a college professor who embarks on a mission to reform the inmates of the juvenile detention facility.

Also starring Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das and many more, the film grossed Rs 242.5 crore at the box office.

Need any more energy to enjoy the remaining of the day and kick start your week tomorrow than this?

