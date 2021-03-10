Thalapathy Vijay delivered the blockbuster hit of 2021 with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The film received a positive response from critics and fans alike. Now the actor is all set to commence shooting for his next film to be produced by Sun Pictures.

Reportedly, the film is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and it is currently in the pre-production stage with the team on a recce to Russia. They intend to take Thalapathy 65 on floors around the month of May. Now the latest report shares an update about the same.

According to Pinkvilla, Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the role of a skilful conman in his next film. A source close to the development said, “It’s going to be Vijay like never before. He plays the role of an agent, who is a master at conning people, in this action thriller that has undertones of humour as well. In a nutshell, we can say, it’s going to be Vijay as a con agent in Thalapathy 65. The exact character sketch and evolution about the element of being an agent and a con man will be known once the film goes on floors this summer. The above mentioned two aspects (con and agent) is what made the character fascinating for Vijay and got him on board. It’s a tailormade role for him.”

The report further claims that the music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. Speculations are rife that Pooja Hegde will be the female lead while Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be the antagonist in the film. An official announcement regarding the speculations is still awaited.

Thalapathy Vijay‘s Thalapathy 65 is gearing up for a January 2022 opening in cinema halls across India and filming is expected to wrap up by the month of September. The report also states that the actor will reunite with Master producer, XB Film Creators for Thalapathy 66. The production house is currently working on locking the script. The film is expected to be Vijay’s big Diwali 2022 release.

The source added, “He will have at least 2 releases in 2022 blocking the biggest festivals of Tamil Nadu – Pongal and Diwali. Being the biggest crowd-puller at the moment, he is bound to arrive on the best dates.”

