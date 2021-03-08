We know that all you fans are eagerly waiting for the release of KGF Chapter 2. Ever since Prashanth Neel announced the sequel, fans cannot keep calm to see Yash setting the screen on fire yet again. Well, there is another good news for you guys who cannot get enough of the movie and the star. Now KGF will not just be limited to the silver screens, but it is going to make way into your mobile phones or tablets too. Confused right?

Well, before you guys come to any conclusion, let us tell you that the game Free Fire is in talks to collaborate with the makers of the second instalment of KGF. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Free Fire is a Battle Royale game developed by the 111 Dots Studio. Earlier, these guys had collaborated with the soccer star Ronaldo and created a character named Chrono. This collab was for a global campaign. If reports in Sakshi Post are to be believed, it will be exciting to see what the makers of KGF Chapter 2 have in store for all the fans. We are sure that it would be great to have a game character based on Yash.

As of now, no confirmation has come either from KGF Chapter 2 team or from the game developers. But if this collab happens, it would be too exciting.

Recently the movie was in headlines as it was reported that the makers are demanding a really high amount for the movie, which left many distributors in a fit. For the Hindi version, it was reported that Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s production house had bought the rights and that too at a whopping 90 crores.

Talking about the collab between Free Fire and KGF Chapter 2, we can expect that they make an announcement soon. How excited are you about this game? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

