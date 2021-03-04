The entire nation now awaits the release of KGF Chapter 2. The buzz is sky-high and it’s obvious, trade experts and exhibitors have high hopes for the film. But even before the film hit the screens, it’s raining offers for Yash. And if the latest reports are to go by, he might start work on his next in the same year.

Advertisement

Speaking of Yash’s upcoming project, one of Ranveer Singh’s 83 producers, Vishnuvardhan Induri has approached the Sandalwood origin actor to be part of Pan India action entertainer. It’s learnt that the work on the project will go in full swing once the KGF star officially signs the project.

Advertisement

An insider states “Yash and Vishnu have had multiple meetings and the actor is bowled away by the concept of this action-packed Pan-Indian film. They are speaking to several directors to come on board the film, as the idea is to take the film on floors this year itself. However, things will move at a faster pace only once Yash signs the dotted lines. The producer has zeroed in on a few probable directors from Bollywood as well as Telugu and Kannada industry, and will soon have another meeting with Yash before taking things forward with the director,” as reported by Pinkvilla.

Let’s hope, we get to hear good news from Yash very soon!

Meanwhile, in his upcoming project, KGF Chapter 2, the actor is reprising his Rocky. He will share screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film is scheduled to release on 16th July 2021. It will enjoy a simultaneous release in five Indian languages- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. It’s backed by Hombale Films.

Must Read: When Rubina Dilaik Couldn’t Afford Her EMIs, Had To Sell Off Her House & Property



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube