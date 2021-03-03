Johnny Lever’s daughter and comedy actress Jamie Lever is quite active on Instagram. She keeps her fans entertained with regular funny videos of her. However, today is special as she has been joined by, legendary comedy actor. Jesse Lever, her brother also joined and the trio together rocked the dance choreography on A-Star’s Don’t Touch Me.

It’s a treat to watch all three of them dancing together but it’s equally tough to take eyes off from Johnny Lever. The veteran is totally nailing the funny expressions and we are in awe of him all over again.

Jamie Lever posted the video and her caption read as saying, “Duniya bole don’t rush hum bole DON’T TOUCH!! @iam_johnylever @jesse_lever #familytime #leverfam All thanks to Jesse’s hard work! ⚡️& special thanks to @aaronkondru”

The comments section is flooded with amazing comments from the followers. Model and actress Niharicka Singh commented, “U all look siblings 😂😍”

An Instagram user with username @mitjosh wrote, “U 3 !! Awesomeesssttt.. ur Dad extra ordinary man 😍”

@swapnnilpawaskar commented, “Hi Jamie, your father is ❤️.. his energy can’t put in words.. god bless him 🙏🏻”

@kinza_content_creatorr commented, You ve got such a cool father❤️❤️❤️🙌”

On the work front, Johnny Lever and Jamie both worked together in 2019 comedy Housefull 4. Starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in lead, the film was a huge hit and did a domestic business over 200 crores. Johnny was last seen in Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan in lead.

He will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. The sequel of the 2003 comedy Hungama stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania & Manoj Joshi along with Johnny himself. As per reports the upcoming much-awaited film will hit cinemas in May this year.

