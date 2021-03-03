One of the biggest mystery in Bollywood right now is the release date of Sooryavanshi. The Akshay Kumar starter, directed by Rohit Shetty, is awaiting its release for a year now technically, and the wait for the film is getting difficult. While it was said the makers are eyeing April 2, 2021, there has been no update about the same.

But the biggest question is, what is stopping the makers to announce the release date now. If the latest reports are to go by, it has to do with the new wave of COVID that has entered Maharashtra and especially Mumbai. Read on to know everything you should about this important update of the day. Scroll below.

Sooryavanshi is under the same umbrella as Ranveer Singh’s ‘83. Reliance Entertainment announced the release date of the Singh starrer to be June 4 recently but there was no update on the Akshay Kumar starrer. Fans were furious to know but to no results. If the reports are now to go by, the makers want to film to have the maximum Box Office run and the new COVID. The wave might hamper the business which is already expected to be lower than the normal times.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers had scheduled April 2 as the date for Sooryavanshi after the government agreed to 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. But the increasing numbers of patients might take us to loop one, which is bothering the makers. A source said, “It’s going to be a wait and watch the situation. Everybody in the Sooryavanshi team and even the whole industry is hoping that the cases would reduce. If that happens, the Maharashtra government won’t add curbs and would also pave the way for 100% occupancy in cinemas. A clear scenario would emerge by early next week. The makers want to release the movie in the maximum screens and shows with 100% permissible occupancy.”

This means the wait for Sooryavanshi is indefinite, and only the COVID condition around us is to be blamed. Stick to Koimoi for more!

