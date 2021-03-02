It was the same day last year when the trailer of Sooryavanshi released. The trailer got a phenomenal response and made the film superhot in the industry. Earlier the film was slated to release on March 27, 2020, but due to the pandemic, it got postponed several times.

The latest is that it will release on April 2, 2021. Even though it’s a known fact, there’s no official announcement by the makers yet. The negotiations with cinema owners have been going on which has led to a delay in the announcement. But it has been said a lot of times in the past few days that the official release date announcement will happen soon.

There have also been murmurs that the second trailer of Sooryavanshi will kickstart an aggressive promotional campaign. However, nothing has happened so far and since there’s only one month left for the reported release date of Sooryavanshi, the curiosity is only making everyone crazy

But there’s a pattern we need to note here which is also a silver lining in this whole game. Rohit Shetty is known for releasing the trailer of his films less than a month before release. When the first trailer of Sooryavanshi released last year, the film was 25 days away from release. Same happened with Simmba and Golmaal again also as both films had an aggressive promotional campaign of 4 weeks approx.

If we consider that pattern, it’s very much possible that the makers will announce the release date of Sooryavanshi along with its 2nd theatrical in the next few days. What do you think?

Meanwhile, a few days back, producer Shibashish Sarkar opened up about the status of Sooryavanshi and told Pinkvilla, “The status of the situation is very clear. Currently, the film are slated for a release in the first quarter of FY 21 (April to June). We are closing our commercials with all our partners, including theatres, once that is closed, we will announce the date. As a producer, I would want the audience to be aware about the release date of our film, and I am sure, they would know about it when we officially announce it. We will start the marketing campaign with a full blast, and the audience will come to the cinema halls – I am pretty sure. We will close our open-ended commercials very soon and then announce the film.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif in lead. The film is a part of Shetty’s cop universe and will have cameos from Simmba (Ranveer Singh) & Singham (Ajay Devgn) as well.

