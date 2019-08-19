Mumbai Saga Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Another new movie, and we’re back to judge the ‘on-ground’ hype of it through our ‘How’s The Hype’ poll. It’s Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and half a dozen talented actors. The makers have revealed its first poster, let’s see how much you’ve liked it.

Gangster drama Mumbai Saga is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy. Set in the 1980s-’90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

“After 25 years and 17 films, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. ‘Mumbai Saga’ is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer,” Director Gupta said in a statement.

Gulshan Kumar presents, T-Series and White Feather Films production, Mumbai Saga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anuradha Gupta. It is set to release on 19th June 2020.

Did you like the first poster of Mumbai Saga? Take our poll below and fill in your votes.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!