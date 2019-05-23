Saaho Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After unveiling the shades of Saaho, the makers revealed the official poster featuring Prabhas on it. The poster looks quite promising and leaves us all excited for the film.

Now making to our newly started section ‘How’s The Hype?’, we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that the movie garners and examine whether it makes this Prabhas starrer a blockbuster or a lacklustre?

The poster has Prabhas looking fierce, posing glaring into the eyes straight in a different avatar. The vibes of the poster surely are thrilling and gives a hint of the core element of the most anticipated movie of the year with its action package.

Check out the poster here:

Saaho, one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas enjoys pan India appeal. Paired alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, simultaneously.

It also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

