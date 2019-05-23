India’s Most Wanted Box Office Prediction: Arjun Kapoor Starrer Is Set To Be A Word Of Mouth Affair

This Friday sees the release of Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted. Last year the director had delivered a Hit in the form of Ajay Devgn’s Raid which had gone past the 100 crores mark.

Though that’s not the kind of number that those associated with the film would be aiming for, even half of that would be a good result considering the fact that a good chunk of recovery has already been made.

The Fox Star Studios film has been made at a cost of 27 crores with further 10 crores spent on P & A. This brings the overall budget to 37 crores. Out of this, 28 crores have already been recovered through music, TV and digital rights. As a result, for the producers, the remaining recovery of 9 crores has to be made through the theatrical business of the film.

For Arjun Kapoor, the film’s release is quite important and if the reports so far are any indications, he has a winner in hands. Though from the opening day perspective it is expected that India’s Most Wanted would start in 2-3 crores range, there seems to be a lot of interesting content in there which suggests a good run basis word of mouth.

