De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 6: It’s Rock Steady, Shows Fantastic Trending On Wednesday

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 6: De De Pyaar De is doing fantastic business at the Box Office. The film is holding up really well, as evidenced from Wednesday collections of 5.74 crores. This is really good, considering Monday was 6.19 crores and Tuesday was 6.10 crores.

The film has really come on its own and unless something really surprising happens on the second Friday, the Akiv Ali directed film should manage a good run for at least three weeks. The trending has been quite good so far as the film has already collected 56.57 crores. It is expected that the film would collect at least 5 crores today which means the first week would be in excess of 60 crores, a number that is quite good if one considers the fact that the opening was just around 9 crores on Friday.

A 100 Crore Club entry is on the cards for the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer and that is good since the core theme of the film is rather bold and a first for a Bollywood affair. Moreover, it is now also a given that the sequel of the film would be made, something that was indicated in the last scene.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

