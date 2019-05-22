Box Office Analysis: How Things Have Changed For Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Others – From First To Their Highest Grossing Film!

Three Khans – Salman Khan, Aamir Khan & Shah Rukh Khan along with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, are the 5 stars who have been in the Bollywood business for 3 decades now and they have ruled it so far.
All these stars had their own share of struggles, highs and lows in the career but they sailed through every storm and proved to be the stars that they are today. No matter how much competition they are facing from newcomers, they will be called superstars for a long time.
In a previous article, we discussed the business of their first and last film and this one we are going to talk about the business of their first film and the highest grosser. Have a look:
1. Salman Khan
First Film: Maine Pyaar Kia
Biz: 14.5 crores
Highest Grosser: Tiger Zinda Hai
Biz: 339.16 crores
2. Aamir Khan
First Film: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Biz: 5.5 crores
Highest Grosser: Dangal
Biz: 387.39 crores
3. Akshay Kumar
First Film: Saugandh
Biz: 2 crores
Highest Grosser: Kesari
Biz: 153 crores
4. Ajay Devgn
First Film: Phool Aur Kaante
Biz: 7 crores
Highest Grosser: Golmaal Again
Biz: 205.72 crores
5. Shah Rukh Khan
First Film: Deewana
Biz: 8 crores
Highest Grosser: Chennai Express
Biz: 226.7 crores
Who is your favourite star among these and which is your favourite film featuring him?
