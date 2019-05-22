Box Office Analysis: How Things Have Changed For Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Others – From First To Their Highest Grossing Film!

Three Khans – Salman Khan, Aamir Khan & Shah Rukh Khan along with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, are the 5 stars who have been in the Bollywood business for 3 decades now and they have ruled it so far.

All these stars had their own share of struggles, highs and lows in the career but they sailed through every storm and proved to be the stars that they are today. No matter how much competition they are facing from newcomers, they will be called superstars for a long time.

In a previous article, we discussed the business of their first and last film and this one we are going to talk about the business of their first film and the highest grosser. Have a look:

1. Salman Khan

First Film: Maine Pyaar Kia

Biz: 14.5 crores

Highest Grosser: Tiger Zinda Hai

Biz: 339.16 crores

2. Aamir Khan

First Film: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Biz: 5.5 crores

Highest Grosser: Dangal

Biz: 387.39 crores

3. Akshay Kumar

First Film: Saugandh

Biz: 2 crores

Highest Grosser: Kesari

Biz: 153 crores

4. Ajay Devgn

First Film: Phool Aur Kaante

Biz: 7 crores

Highest Grosser: Golmaal Again

Biz: 205.72 crores

5. Shah Rukh Khan

First Film: Deewana

Biz: 8 crores

Highest Grosser: Chennai Express

Biz: 226.7 crores

Who is your favourite star among these and which is your favourite film featuring him?

