Malaika Arora Is No More Denying Relation With Arjun Kapoor & Here’s The Proof!

Bollywood’s new alleged couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in the headlines for all the right reasons. It is being reported that the duo is dating but they haven’t confirmed nor denied about it. Both of them are spotted together quite often which adds fuel to the fire.

Even though they haven’t confirmed anything about their relationship but their social media PDA and cute banter are proof that there’s something.

Arjun recently uploaded a monochrome picture on his Instagram account and captioned it as, “Crouching tiger, hidden Arjun.” Soon after he uploaded his picture, Malaika was quick to leave a comment on his post. She wrote, “Nice pic” with a emoticon. Check it out yourself:

Isn’t it cute?

Earlier, there were rumours that Arjun and Malaika will tie the knot the soon. Putting rest to all speculations, he said, “No, I am not. I’m 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I’m in no hurry to get married.” He further said, “The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point. Speculation is harmless. But I admit, I don’t like to respond to it all the time. Also, it gets tiring for the people involved to constantly react. There has been so much gossip on this subject that even the people who earlier tended to believe it are no longer doing so. I don’t have anything against anyone.”

