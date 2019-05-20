Cannes 2019 saw various B’Town beauties like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, along with several debutantes including Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi & Diana Penty making an appearance at the red carpet. Not only did they showcase their best looks, but the actress’ were literally slaying and how!

Here we have a compilation of all the looks from every single appearance and you tell us who makes it to the best and the worst dressed.

Deepika Padukone:

Deepika recently gave a statement saying people either come to Cannes with a film or to slay on the red carpet, and we couldn’t agree more as she’s literally slayed. Not did she just create a wave of heat in India, several international media houses went onto praise her fashionista avatars.

From the denim on denim look while on the way to Cannes to the Peter Dundas white gown on Day 1 to the stripes suit and of course the supper sassy casual green outfit with black trainers, nothing did disappoint us! And that’s not it, there was a sheer top with white trousers, a floral gown and the unforgettable Giambattista Valli piece. Can you get over any of it?

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka was literally a snack, and there’s no single doubt about it. From the white classy jumpsuit to the black shimmer gown, to the pictures that sure shot made to our couple goals in the form of white-blue, black-purple co-ordinated attires that she and Nick wore, we need each one of it in our wardrobe. But there was more, Day 2 white gown at the red carpet which made her look no less than a princess, to the night rider look and the orange dress – give us ALL OF IT!

Kangana Ranaut:

After she herself revealed a few days back about wearing a saree that she and her team have long been working on, one couldn’t keep calm. She wore a golden attire that made her look like a real queen, followed by a wet and wild look that turned heads. She walked the red carpet in a lavender and pink gown and it included all the fairytale dreams we ever saw! Both her Chopard party dress and cover shoot pictures saw her in white, and the last amidst the river stole our breaths.

Huma Qureshi:

Huma started her Cannes saga with a glittery black blazer dress, followed by a red unique attire at the Chopard party. Her next two attires consisted of a complete white fairy dress and the other which was all black. We loved the black floral gown she wore when she met Nick, PC and the squad but the last grey gown which she wore on the red carpet was the best amongst it all! Worth the eyeballs that it grabbed.

Diana Penty:

Diana was game-on with her style game at the Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a golden glittery dress at the Chopard party, followed by a pure white super classy white saree on Day 2 of Cannes. We LOVED the black jumpsuit look which was accompanied with a light pink bow at the shoulder but trust us, the following floral pink, yellow and the feathery gown, in the end, was a total bang on!

Hina Khan:

A TV actress who gave her best in this fashion battle to leading actress’ of B’Town and she literally rocked it. From the Day 1 silver gown at the red carpet to the purple, green and the blue casual attires, what we couldn’t skip but notice where every bit of the sassy attire, she wore at the red carpet on her 2nd appearance. She did unveil the poster of her debut film, but with it, she unveiled the superstar she’s become!