Those who follow Bollywood are very well aware of the entire scenario happened between Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi years ago. A few days ago, there was a Vivek Oberoi interview by Bollywood Hungama flowing around in which he wanted to ask Salman Khan “Do you truly believe in forgiveness?”

Vivek Oberoi just shared a meme on Twitter which had a collage of three pictures. First one is of Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai saying ‘Opinion Poll’, the other is of Aish with him saying ‘Exit Poll’ and the last one is of Abhishek and Aish with the tagline of ‘results’.

Check out the tweet here:

Vivek will be soon in Narendra Modi’s biopic. The film “PM Narendra Modi“, directed by Omung Kumar B and starring Vivek Oberoi, was scheduled for release on April 11, the first day of polling of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. But it was stopped by the EC after complaints by political parties. It will now be released on May 24, a day after the completion of polling.

Producer of the film, recently criticised Mamata Banerjee as he came out in support of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma, arrested last Saturday for sharing a meme of the West Bengal Chief Minister on social media.

“Mamata Didi, finally your ego has lost. Is freedom of speech too much to ask for in your state? We all stand by Priyanka Sharma. Please stop being the Female Dawood of Bengal,” tweeted Ssingh, whose movie “PM Narendra Modi” was barred from release by the Election Commission till the end of polls.

Ssingh’s comment came on a day the Supreme Court granted bail to Sharma and asked her to apologise. Sharma was arrested for sharing on social media Banerjee’s photo-shopped picture superimposed on a photo of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra from a Met Gala event in New York City.

