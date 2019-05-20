Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan Allow Him To Showcase His Talent Like Never Before Says Producer

Eros International & Aanand L Rai’s epic action drama, Laal Kaptaan starring Saif Ali Khan, is all set for a nationwide release. Directed by Navdeep Singh, the film is set in a tumultuous era of Indian history.

There has been massive anticipation surrounding the film ever since it was announced, given that it portrays Saif Ali Khan in a never-seen-before avatar. The star steps into the shoes of a Naga Sadhu, out on a dramatic journey ridden with drama, revenge and deceit.

Promising to be an extraordinary visual experience, the poster of the film stirs intrigue and audiences won’t have to wait much longer as it readies for a nationwide release on the 6th September.

Adds producer Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International, “Saif is a gifted actor and this script allows him to showcase his talent like never before. Laal Kaptaan boasts of a larger-than-life landscape, dramatic characters and a gripping story that makes it a first of its kind”.

Says producer Aanand L Rai, “We have complete conviction and faith in the story above all else. Laal Kaptaan is that kind of film that is definitely going to generate a genre and narrative style of its own.”

Produced by Eros International and Colour Yellow Productions, Laal Kaptaan releases nationwide on the 6th of September, 2019.

