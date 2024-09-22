Horror is officially the flavor of the season and currently two films with this flavor are ruling the box office – Stree 2 and Tumbbad re-release. While Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy has successfully completed 38 days at the box office, even Hastar’s horror is working like a charm.

Tumbbad Re-Release Day 9 Ticket Sales

On the 9th day of its release, September 21, the second Saturday, Sohum Shah’s film, helmed by Rahi Anil Barve, registered ticket sales of a massive 70.65K. While the film sold 2943 tickets per hour, it is officially the biggest Hindi re-release of the year with 18.98 crore collection.

Tumbbad Eyes Ghilli

The horror film might soon target Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, which earned almost 25 crore in India with its re-release. Currently, Hastar’s horror is working magically at the box office, and this does not seem like a tough target to achieve.

702.8% Higher Than The Buckingham Murders

Tumbbad re-released in the theaters, clashing at the box office with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders. However, in almost 10 days, Tumbbwas beasted like a true horror for Kareena’s film, with 702% higher ticket sales on the second Saturday. The Buckingham Murders registered a ticket sale of 8.8K on September 21, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday!

Gearing Up For A Sequel

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the film is gearing up for a sequel, however, the director has distanced himself from this sequel and handed over the onus to actor Sohum Shah. It would be interesting to see if the sequel justifies the decision of the team about coming with a part 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

