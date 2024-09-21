DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot made its global debut in China on September 20, 2024. While the film is slated to release in theaters in the United States later this month, it premiered in China this week with a modest opening Day.

The Wild Robot, voiced by Lupita Nyong’o, is based on the Peter Brown novel of the same name. It features an ensemble cast, including the voices of Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, and Mark Hamill. The film follows a shipwrecked Robot who forms a maternal bond with a baby geese.

The DreamWorks film garnered rave reviews from top critics and boasts a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Indiewire pushed for the immediate release of sequels for the visually stunning film, writing: “looks so gorgeous and homespun adds to its appeal, a warm little gem of a film that’s both a throwback and a push forward. Too early to ask for two more?”

However, the hype surrounding them did not translate to overseas box office earnings. The Wild Robot opened in China on Friday and reportedly collected $895k on the first day, including $500k from previews.

According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, despite the modest opening day, The Wild Robot received a spectacular 9.6 out of 10 WOM score, which is equivalent to an A+ CinemaScore. The Wild Robot is reportedly eyeing a $2.5 Million – $4 Million 3-day opening weekend in China.

Meanwhile, in North America, the film slated to release next week is tracking to open at $30 to $40 million. It’s a spectacular start for a DreamWorks film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

