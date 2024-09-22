James McAvoy’s movie Speak No Evil recently grossed strong numbers this Friday, taking one step closer to a minor milestone in the US. Despite new arrivals and some old big movies, the psychological thriller is progressing towards a minor milestone. Based on the Friday collections, the movie is at a favorable position on the list at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

New in the theatres are Halle Berry’s Never Let Go and Demi Moore’s The Substance. They surely have great star power, but McAvoy’s movie is holding its ground firmly. The film was made on a reported budget of $15 million and has collected 1.8 times the making cost. It was directed by James Watkins and is a remake of the 2022 Danish movie of the same name.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, James McAvoy’s R-rated remake experienced a 65% drop from last Friday when it opened in the theatres. The film grossed $1.7 million on its second Friday, taking its domestic cume to $17.3 million. The report further compares the film’s collections to other movies’ second Friday collections.

Speak No Evil is under Talk To Me’s $1.9 million and Violent Night’s $2.4 million while above Night Swim’s $1.2 million and Abigail‘s $1.5 million. The movie was in second position after its debut weekend last week. Speak No Evil is eyeing a $5 million to $6 million second weekend in the US with a drop of 56-47%. With that, the movie will reach the $20 million milestone in the US.

The psychological horror flick collected a decent $9.47 million at the international box office, and adding the $17.3 million domestic cume, it has reached $26.77 million so far. The film has successfully collected 78% more of its production budget. It featured Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Alix West Lefler, Dan Hough, Scoot McNairy in crucial roles, and James. The film was released in the US on September 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (Worldwide): Gears Up To Cross $300 Million Mark In Its Third Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News