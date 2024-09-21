Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is gearing up to cross the $300 million mark just two weeks after releasing in theaters. The horror comedy is on track to become the second-highest-grossing September theatrical release ever at the domestic box after crossing the significant global milestone.

The film starring Michael Keaton recently sneaked up on a massive domestic box office milestone. The sequel to the 1988 original film crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office on September 21, 2024, after taking in $6.75 million on its third Friday. Beetlejuice’s current domestic cume stands at $200.8 million. In two weeks, the film has earned $277.3 million worldwide. The horror comedy is $23 million away from the $300 million mark.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is expected to bridge the gap in the next few days. According to Deadline, heading into its third weekend, the film will likely rake in $24.75 Million for a running total of over $300 million by Sunday.

This will make the Tim Burton film the second highest-grossing September theatrical release behind 2017’s It at $328.8 Million. With over $300 million running worldwide gross, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the sixth highest-grossing movie of Tim Burton’s career behind 2023’s Dumbo, which made $353 million worldwide.

It is also Jenna Ortega’s highest-grossing film as a lead actress, not counting her supporting role as the Vice President’s daughter in Iron Man 3.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is also expected to take second place on the domestic box office chart on its third weekend. New Entry Transformers One is poised to debut first with over $26 million opening weekend collections.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

