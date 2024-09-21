The ghost with the most has defeated the king of monsters at the domestic box office. Less than a month after releasing in theaters, Tim Burton’s horror comedy has surpassed Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’s lifetime domestic run. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now the sixth highest-grossing film at the domestic box office.

Right out of the gate, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice became a major box office hit, surpassing the prequel’s lifetime box office earnings on the opening weekend. Tim Burton’s horror comedy was skewed toward the Domestic audience, who showed up in droves 36 years after the original film hit theaters, and went on to cement itself as a cult classic.

Less than two weeks after its release in theaters, the film recently overtook Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’s entire domestic run to become the seventh highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. The Will Smith Starrer was an early summer box office hit, earning $193.5 million at the domestic box office and $400.5 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has grossed over $200 million at the domestic box office and $277 million worldwide. The Tim Burton film has not only surpassed Bad Boys at the domestic box office but has also overtaken Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’s $196.3 million statewide earnings.

The horror comedy is now the sixth highest-grossing film of 2024 at the domestic box office. The film has primarily resonated with the domestic audience. Internationally, the film grossed $76.5 million. The movie currently ranks as the 12th highest-grossing 2024 title at the worldwide box office. It is $60 million away from entering the top 10.

