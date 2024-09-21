Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice passed a massive domestic box office milestone just two weeks after hitting theaters. Following a roaring start at the domestic box office, where the film opened to $111 million in the debut weekend, the horror comedy has snagged a significant milestone that only five other films of 2024 tout.

Director Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice debuted with a bang in theaters across North America (U.S. and Canada) on September 6, 2024. The film set the record for Tim Burton as the biggest opening day of his career, with a $41 million First-day haul. With $111 million taken in the 3-day first weekend, it became the third biggest film of the year behind Inside Out 2 and Deadpool and Wolverine.

Heading into its third weekend of release, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hit the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. According to The Numbers, Michael Keaton starrer has grossed $200.8 million domestically and $76.5 million overseas for a worldwide cume of $277 million.

The horror comedy is the sixth film in 2024 to cross the massive $200 million milestone at the domestic box office. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the sixth-biggest film, behind Twisters, which earned $265 million in its domestic run.

Here are all the 2024 films that crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office.

Inside Out 2 – $652.7 Million Deadpool and Wolverine – $623.3 Million Despicable Me 4 – $359.7 Million Dume Part 2 – $282.1 Million Twisters – $266.6 Million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $200.8 Million

The horror comedy is Tim Burton’s fourth highest-grossing domestic film, behind Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Batman, and Alice in Wonderland. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is Tim Burton’s biggest box office hit over a decade since Alice in Wonderland. The 2010 film made over $1 billion worldwide.

